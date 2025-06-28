Aamir Khan Reveals Ex-Wife Reena Dutta As His Biggest Critic Amid Sitare Zameen Par Success

New Delhi: Fresh from the success of his latest film Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan is basking in both critical acclaim and personal reflection. The actor, widely known for his perfectionism and emotionally compelling storytelling, made a rare candid appearance on On The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra, a show produced by Gautam Thakker Film.

During the interview, Aamir revealed an unexpected yet heartfelt truth when asked about his toughest critic. “All of my kids are honest with me and they critique my work,” he shared with a smile, before adding, “But I think Reena, is one of my biggest critics.”

Referring to his ex-wife Reena Dutta, Aamir spoke with deep respect and affection. “She’s always honest with me, and that’s something I’ve always respected,” he said. Reena’s recent text message after watching Sitare Zameen Par struck an emotional chord with the actor: “She said, ‘Hey Aamir, you were great. Loved the film.’ And that meant a lot to me. For her to say that, it told me the film had really landed.”

As Sitare Zameen Par continues to make waves globally, Aamir recently hosted a special screening for United Nations representatives and foreign diplomats in New Delhi. The event drew notable dignitaries including Kristina Ananina (First Secretary of the Russian Embassy), Austrian Ambassador Katharina Wieser, Member of Parliament Dr. Shashi Tharoor, and PVR INOX founder Ajay Bijli. Known for his grounded demeanor, Aamir welcomed guests with warmth and humility.

In a separate prestigious moment, the actor also organized a special screening at Rashtrapati Bhavan for President Droupadi Murmu. The President praised the sports drama and extended her best wishes to the entire team. In response, Aamir expressed his gratitude, saying, “Your presence and encouragement mean more than we can express — it’s a blessing we will carry with us always.”

With Sitare Zameen Par gaining both domestic and international recognition, Aamir Khan continues to strike a rare balance between cinematic success and meaningful personal connections.