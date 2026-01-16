Advertisement
AAMIR KHAN WEIGHT LOSS

Aamir Khan’s 18-kg Weight-loss At 60, Credits His ‘Anti-Inflammatory Diet’, Says Happened 'By Default'

Aamir Khan Weight Loss: In October 2024, during an interview with Galatta India, actress Vidya Balan also mentioned about following an anti-inflammatory diet for her massive weight loss transformation.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 16, 2026, 10:08 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Aamir Khan’s 18-kg Weight-loss At 60, Credits His ‘Anti-Inflammatory Diet’, Says Happened 'By Default'Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan, who is all gung-ho about his upcoming production Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos starring Vir Das, recently shared about his sudden weight-loss and body transformation. The actor lost 18 kgs and credited his 'anti-inflammatory diet' for it.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Aamir shared how the change happened almost unintentionally. He said, "18 kilos, actually." Adding more, he said, "It happened by default. The new diet I am following for health reasons is working like magic for me. I undertook the diet for the migraines. It is an anti-inflammatory diet. I not only lost eighteen kgs, my migraines have also reduced considerably."

Although Aamir revealed the reason behind his new lean avatar, the actor refrained from divulging any more diet-related details about his eating routine. 

What Is An Anti-Inflammatory Diet?

An anti-inflammatory diet includes cutting down on processed foods like sugar, oil, unhealthy fats and refined carbs. It largely focusses on consumption of whole foods including fruits, vegetables and lean proteins among other things. 

Aamir is not the first celeb to talk about such a diet, in fact in October 2024, during an interview with Galatta India, actress Vidya Balan also mentioned about following an anti-inflammatory diet for her massive weight loss transformation, adding that she shed the extra kilos with 'no exercise'.

On the work front, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos marks actor Vir Das's directorial debut. 

