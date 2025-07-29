Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2938715https://zeenews.india.com/people/aamir-khan-s-humorous-praise-for-tiger-shroff-sparks-heartfelt-response-motivates-me-to-keep-pushing-my-limits-2938715.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
TIGER SHROFF

Aamir Khan’s Humorous Praise For Tiger Shroff Sparks Heartfelt Response: 'Motivates Me To Keep Pushing My Limits'

During an interview, Aamir Khan’s witty story highlighting Tiger Shroff’s popularity deeply humbled the actor, motivating him to continue striving for excellence.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 29, 2025, 07:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Aamir Khan’s Humorous Praise For Tiger Shroff Sparks Heartfelt Response: 'Motivates Me To Keep Pushing My Limits' (Image: IMDb)

New Delhi: In a recent interview with Lallantop, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan shared a humorous yet heartwarming anecdote that highlighted Tiger Shroff’s incredible popularity among younger audiences, a story that left the action star both surprised and deeply grateful.

During the conversation, Aamir was asked why, unlike Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, there isn’t usually a crowd outside his house. In his signature style, Aamir responded with a witty story, “Once there was a crowd. For a couple of years, Kiran and I had shifted to another building where Jackie Shroff also lived. One day, I came back and saw a huge crowd outside the gate. I thought, finally, the crowd has come for me! I happily stepped out, ready to click pictures. But then I was told the crowd was actually waiting for Tiger!”

The anecdote not only drew laughs but also served as a genuine acknowledgement of Tiger Shroff’s growing stardom and connection with the younger generation.

Tiger Shroff, known for his humility and discipline, responded with heartfelt appreciation on social media, writing:
“To be acknowledged by Aamir sir, someone who has inspired generations of artists, is truly humbling. Thank you so much, sir. This just motivates me to keep pushing my limits.”

With Baaghi 4 on the horizon and buzz predicting a Rs 200-crore-plus run, Tiger’s influence continues to grow, transcending box office numbers to represent fitness, focus, and dedication. And as this rare moment of mutual respect between two generations of stars shows, even in a competitive industry, admiration and inspiration are never in short supply.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK