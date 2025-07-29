Aamir Khan’s Humorous Praise For Tiger Shroff Sparks Heartfelt Response: 'Motivates Me To Keep Pushing My Limits'

New Delhi: In a recent interview with Lallantop, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan shared a humorous yet heartwarming anecdote that highlighted Tiger Shroff’s incredible popularity among younger audiences, a story that left the action star both surprised and deeply grateful.

During the conversation, Aamir was asked why, unlike Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, there isn’t usually a crowd outside his house. In his signature style, Aamir responded with a witty story, “Once there was a crowd. For a couple of years, Kiran and I had shifted to another building where Jackie Shroff also lived. One day, I came back and saw a huge crowd outside the gate. I thought, finally, the crowd has come for me! I happily stepped out, ready to click pictures. But then I was told the crowd was actually waiting for Tiger!”

The anecdote not only drew laughs but also served as a genuine acknowledgement of Tiger Shroff’s growing stardom and connection with the younger generation.

Tiger Shroff, known for his humility and discipline, responded with heartfelt appreciation on social media, writing:

“To be acknowledged by Aamir sir, someone who has inspired generations of artists, is truly humbling. Thank you so much, sir. This just motivates me to keep pushing my limits.”

Bro I got goosebumps after hearing this… @iTIGERSHROFF the upcoming superstar he just need Good director and story… @AKPPL_Official thank you so much for revealing this… #TigerShroff



pic.twitter.com/c0c3gKBIaX — TeamTIGER (@TIGERWorldTeam) June 30, 2025

With Baaghi 4 on the horizon and buzz predicting a Rs 200-crore-plus run, Tiger’s influence continues to grow, transcending box office numbers to represent fitness, focus, and dedication. And as this rare moment of mutual respect between two generations of stars shows, even in a competitive industry, admiration and inspiration are never in short supply.