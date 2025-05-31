Aamir Khan’s Lagaan Song ‘Radha Kaise Na Jale’ Gets Shoutout From Oscars’ Official Instagram Handle

New Delhi: Aamir Khan, one of the most celebrated and iconic actors in Indian cinema, is known for delivering films that resonate both nationally and internationally. Among his many acclaimed works, Lagaan (2001) remains a timeless classic. The film didn’t just make waves in India—it earned global recognition, even securing a nomination for Best Foreign Language Film at the 74th Academy Awards.

Starring Aamir Khan as the brave and inspiring Bhuvan, the film was lauded for its powerful storytelling, compelling performances, and unforgettable music. One of its most cherished songs, Radha Kaise Na Jale, featuring Aamir and Gracy Singh in a vibrant dance sequence, has now been spotlighted by the Oscars. The official Instagram handle of the Academy shared a clip from the song, once again honoring this cinematic gem.

The Academy wrote:“Love, longing and a little bit of fire in her eyes. Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh performing ‘Radha Kaise Na Jale’ (vocals by Asha Bhosale and Udit Narayan) from Ashutosh Gowariker’s Lagaan. The film was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film (India) at the 74th Oscars.”

Lagaan (2001) is a critically acclaimed Indian epic sports drama directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and produced by Aamir Khan under Aamir Khan Productions. The film stars Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, Rachel Shelley, and Paul Blackthorne. Set in British-ruled India, it tells the story of a small village that challenges British officers to a game of cricket in a bid to avoid paying unjust taxes (lagaan).

As for what’s next, Aamir Khan is set to star in Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual sequel to his beloved film Taare Zameen Par. Produced under his banner, Aamir Khan Productions, the film is slated for release on June 20, 2025, and is already highly anticipated.