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NewsEntertainmentPeopleAamir Khan set to marry girlfriend Gauri Spratt in July? Reports
AAMIR KHAN

Aamir Khan set to marry girlfriend Gauri Spratt in July? Reports

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt wedding: Gauri Spratt is originally from Bengaluru and is the daughter of Rita Spratt, who owned a salon in Bengaluru.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2026, 04:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Aamir Khan set to marry girlfriend Gauri Spratt in July? Reports Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan's personal life is back in the limelight. According to a report in Filmfare, the actor is all set to tie the knot with his current partner Gauri Spratt. However, there is no official word on the development by the actor or his longtime girlfriend.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan confesses he’s already married to girlfriend Gauri Spratt…'I'm really serious'

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt wedding

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The report quotes a source and states that Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt have finalised July 5 as the wedding date. The duo is currently living in together and has been spotted making public appearances together at various dos.

Looks like the couple is ready to take the plunge and formalise the relationship to the next level. This will be Aamir's third marriage after Reena and Kiran Rao. Aamir and Gauri's wedding will reportedly take place at actor's residence in the presence of his family and close friends in attendance.

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt's love life

Aamir Khan introduced his girlfriend Gauri Spratt to the world during a media interaction in Mumbai on the sidelines of his 60th birthday celebration. 

Earlier this year in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Aamir revealed that the duo have moved in to their swanky new apartment. He told the portal, "This is happening right in the middle of my production Happy Patel being released. So, it’s madness."

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan on turning alcoholic: 'Drank almost a bottle a night’ after ex-wife Reena Dutta left his home

When quizzed about marriage, Aamir clarified that though they are serious about each other yet there are no immediate marriage plans. “Gauri and I are really serious about each other and we are in a very committed space. And we are, you know, we are partners. We are together. Marriage is something, I mean, in my heart, I’m already married to her. So whether we formalise it or not is something that, you know, I will decide as we go along," Aamir said.

Meet Gauri Spratt

Gauri Spratt is originally from Bengaluru and is the daughter of Rita Spratt, who owned a salon in Bengaluru. Aamir Khan shared he has known Gauri for 25 years but has been in a relationship for the last 18 months only. 

According to her LinkedIn profile, Gauri studied at Blue Mountain School. She then pursued FDA Styling & Photography at the University of the Arts, London, in 2004. She started her professional career in 2005 and worked as a partner at Marmalade till 2010.

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Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

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