Aamir Khan shares his first look from Laal Singh Chaddha- See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has shared his first official look from the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. Introducing his character on Twitter, Aamir wrote, "Sat Sri Akaal ji, myself Laal...Laal Singh Chaddha."

In the poster, Aamir is dressed in a check shirt and grey trousers with a light pink pagdi. He looks on innocently and is sitting inside a train. He also flaunts his long beard. Check out the poster here:

The film also stars Kareena Kapoor in a pivotal role went on floors in November. Both Bebo and Aamir began shooting for the film in Chandigarh. It will extensively shot in various parts of Punjab such as Amritsar, Ludhiana and Jalandhar.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi adaptation of Hollywood film Forrest Grump starring Tom Hanks in the lead role. The film will hit the screen on Christmas 2020.

 Kareena and Aamir have previously shared screen space in 3 Idiots.

As per reports, 'Lal Singh Chaddha' will be shot across India with over 100 locations. This is the first time a Hindi film will be shot at so many places.  

 

