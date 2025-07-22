Aamir Khan SHUTS Down Rumours Of Film Based On Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has shut down speculation linking him to a film based on the chilling Meghalaya honeymoon murder case. Recent reports had suggested that the actor was planning a murder mystery inspired by the real-life killing of Raja Raghuvanshi, allegedly murdered by his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon. The reports claimed Khan was closely tracking the investigation, sparking widespread curiosity. However, the actor has now firmly denied any involvement, calling the reports completely unfounded.

Aamir Calls Reports Baseless

When approached by Bollywood Hungama for a comment, Aamir Khan flatly rejected the claims about developing a film on the murder case.

“There is absolutely no truth to it,” Aamir stated. “I honestly don’t know where these stories start.”

The actor’s statement puts an end to the rumours that had been doing the rounds online.

Aamir’s Current Focus

While Aamir is not involved in any project related to the murder case, he is keeping busy on other fronts. Fresh off the success of Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual sequel to his acclaimed 2007 film Taare Zameen Par, the actor is now preparing for a special appearance in an upcoming Tamil action thriller.

“Mine is a cameo in a Tamil action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj,” he confirmed. “I can’t say much about my role, but I come in at a crucial point in the plot.”

Fans are particularly excited about the project, which sees Aamir sharing the screen with South Indian superstar Rajinikanth.

About The Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case

The real-life crime that sparked the film speculation involves Sonam Raghuvanshi (24) and Raja Raghuvanshi (28), a couple who married in Indore on May 11. They traveled to Meghalaya for their honeymoon on May 20, but went missing just three days later after checking out of a homestay in Nongriat village.

Raja’s body was discovered ten days later in a gorge near Weisawdong Falls. On June 9, Sonam surrendered to police in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur, more than 1,200 km from the crime scene. She was arrested along with her alleged lover, Raj Kushwaha, and three others accused of conspiring in Raja’s murder.

With multiple projects already lined up, including his upcoming cameo in a Tamil action thriller, Aamir Khan made it clear that he is focused on confirmed work and not involved in any murder mystery project.

FAQs

Q1. Is Aamir Khan making a film based on the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case?

No, as per reports by Bollywood Hungama, Aamir Khan has denied any involvement and called the rumours completely false.

Q2. What did Aamir Khan say about the murder mystery rumours?

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Aamir said that “there is absolutely no truth to it," and he doesn’t "know where these stories start.”

Q3. What is Aamir Khan currently working on?

He is doing a cameo alongside Rajinikanth in an upcoming Tamil action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.