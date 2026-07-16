Aamir Khan strongly reacts to 'love jihad' claims: 'Gauri is not even a Hindu'

New Delhi: Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan's third wedding to Gauri Spratt was an intimate affair with just family and close friends in attendance. It was far from the big, fat Bollywood wedding types with extravagant celebrations and the starry presence of celebrities. Although Aamir's close friends from the industry were spotted enjoying the after-party event. Days after the wedding, the actor found himself in a controversy regarding a fatwa and his alleged claims of 'love jihad'.
Addressing the backlash in an interview with Rediff, Aamir said, "The truth is that ours is a very inclusive family. Both my sisters are married to Hindus; my daughter is also married to a Hindu. My cousin Mansoor is married to a Christian. Neither Gauri, Kiran, nor Reena converted their religion, as we had civil marriages. Gauri is not even Hindu; she is Christian, and not even a practising Christian at that. Life is getting more comical as time passes."
Maharashtra BJP minister Nitesh Rane allegedly called Aamir's third marriage an instance of 'love jihad'. In another instance, Maulana Ibrahim Hussain, the Shahi Chief Mufti of the Muslim Personal Darul Ifta, issued a fatwa against the actor, stating that a Muslim man cannot marry a non-Muslim woman under Sharia law unless she converts to Islam, and describing the marriage as impermissible.
They had a registered civil marriage; therefore, there was no legal requirement for either partner to change their religion as such. Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt solemnised their wedding under the Special Marriage Act.
Aamir's children, Junaid Khan, Ira Khan and Azad Rao Khan were present for the wedding, along with Gauri Spratt's son, making it a close-knit celebration. Aamir, 61, and Gauri, 47, signed the marriage documents and completed the registration formalities in the presence of close family members and friends, as was evident from the first picture shared online.
Aamir was previously married to Reena Dutta and later to Kiran Rao. From his first marriage to Reena, Aamir has two children, Junaid and Ira. The actor and his second wife, director Kiran Rao, married in 2005 and separated in 2021. They continue to co-parent their son, Azad.
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