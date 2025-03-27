Aamir Khan Talkies: Superstar Unveils His YouTube Channel In Big Reveal Video -WATCH

New Delhi: Aamir Khan, one of Bollywood’s legendary actors, has given audiences countless memorable films over his spanning 30-year career. Beyond his stellar acting, as a producer, Aamir Khan's production house has delivered several blockbuster hits, setting new benchmarks in Indian cinema.

Recently, unveiling the big reveal, Aamir Khan announced the launch of his YouTube channel, Aamir Khan Talkies, offering fans a unique glimpse into the magic of filmmaking. From rare behind-the-scenes moments and in-depth conversations about films to unfiltered moments, the channel promises to be a treat for cinema lovers.

The makers took to Instagram to officially announce the much-awaited YouTube channel, sharing a video the caption reads, ''Cinema. Stories. Unfiltered moments. We've created stories that have made you laugh, cry, and think for years. Now, we're welcoming you to the world of cinema like never before with Aamir Khan Talkies! A place where storytelling meets reality. This is your front-row seat to the magic of moviemaking, from rare behind-the-scenes moments to conversations about films that shaped us!''

Take A Look At The Post:

In the revelation video, Aamir Khan shares his vision for a platform where he can provide insights into his films and the art of filmmaking. He promises to take fans behind the scenes, offering an exclusive look into the creative process and key aspects of cinematic storytelling. From behind-the-scenes footage to a director's perspective, the channel will explore the artistic and technical elements that bring a film to life. It will also feature insights from actors and directors, along with deep dives into storytelling techniques.

The channel will also feature insights from actors, group discussions, and in-depth conversations with filmmakers and cinematographer.

On work front, Aamir Khan will be seen in the film 'Sitaare Zameen Par'. At an event previously, Aamir said that the film is set for release by the end of this year, aiming for a Christmas debut. "My next film as a lead actor is Sitaare Zameen Par. We are trying to release it by the end of this year, on the occasion of Christmas. It is an entertaining film; I like the story. The shooting of the film has begun," he said. The film is expected to feature Genelia in a pivotal role.

Aamir Khan is set to return to the big screen with 'Sitaare Zameen Par', slated for a Christmas release this year. The film is also expected to feature Genelia in a key role.