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Aamir Khan threat case: Sweden-based VPN used to send viral audio message

Aamir Khan recently tied the knot with his longtime partner Gauri Spratt in a private registered marriage ceremony held at his Mumbai residence on July 5.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 05:11 PM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 05:11 PM IST
Aamir Khan threat case: Sweden-based VPN used to send viral audio message
Image Credit: File Photo

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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