Aamir Khan Turns 60: Kiran Rao Wishes Ex-Husband 'VVVIP' On His Special Day

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan turned 60 on Friday. Marking his special day, his loved ones took to social media and showered love on the 'Fanaa' star.

His ex-wife and director Kiran Rao, too, penned an adorable wish for Khan, calling him 'VVVIP'.

"HBD to the VVVIP in our lives! thank you for the hugs and the laughs and for always having our backs. We love you! xx k #aamirkhan," Kiran wrote.

She also shared a couple of pictures with Aamir and their son Azad. Have a look

Aamir and Kiran got married in 2005. However, in 2021, they decided to separate.They continue to co-parent their son, Azad. This was Aamir's second marriage, having previously been married to Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002, with whom he has two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan.

Surprisingly, on Thursday, Aamir introduced his new partner, Gauri Spratt, during an informal interaction with the media in Mumbai.

While interacting with the media, Aamir happily confirmed dating Gauri, who reportedly hails from Bengaluru.