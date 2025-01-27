Aamir Khan Visits Statue Of Unity On Republic Day While Shooting for 'Sitaare Zameen Par' -SEE PICS

New Delhi: Aamir Khan, one of the most celebrated stars in Indian cinema, took a break from shooting his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par to visit the Statue of Unity in Gujarat on India’s 76th Republic Day. Located near Kevadia, the statue stands as a tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's first Deputy Prime Minister and the "Iron Man of India." At 182 meters (597 feet), it holds the title of the world’s tallest statue.

During his visit, Aamir was accompanied by key figures, including Shri Agneeshwar Vyas, IFS, Deputy Conservation of Forests, Shri Mukesh Puri, IAS, Chairman of the Statue of Unity Area Development and Tourism Governance Authority (SoUADTGA), and Shri Udit Agrawal, IAS, CEO of SoUADTGA. The superstar was guided through the tour by the Gujarat Police and CISF, who also ensured his security.

Aamir Khan is currently working on Sitaare Zameen Par, a Hindi-language sports drama directed by R. S. Prasanna. The film, a sequel to his 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par, is produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, and will feature Aamir alongside Genelia Deshmukh. The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 25, 2025.