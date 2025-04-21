Aamir Khan Will Play Completely Opposite 'Insensitive' Character In Taare Zameen Par Sequel

New Delhi: Actor Aamir Khan recently opened up about his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par, the much-anticipated sequel to his 2007 iconic movie Taare Zameen Par. As fans eagerly await his return to the big screen, Aamir revealed that his character in the sequel will be completely different from the one he played in Taare Zameen Par.

During an interaction with his China fan club, Khan spilled the beans on the new character, which was announced in October 2023.

The PK actor revealed that while the timeless 2007 film made everyone cry, this one will make them laugh.

“I am working on a film now [Sitaare Zameen Par], which is almost ready. It is the sequel to Taare Zameen Par. Thematically, it is going ten steps ahead. It is about people who are differently-abled. It’s about love, friendship, and life. Taare Zameen Par made you cry, but this film will make you laugh. It’s a comedy, but the theme is the same,” he said.

He further shared that his character is completely opposite to the one he played in Taare Zameen Par as Nikumbh.

"My character in Taare Zameen Par was Nikumbh, who was a very sensitive person. In this film, my character’s name is Gulshan, but his personality is exactly opposite to Nikumbh. He is not sensitive at all. He is very rude, politically incorrect, and insults everybody. He fights with his wife, his mother. He is a basketball coach and even beats up his senior coach. He is a person with a lot of internal problems, and the story is about how he changes throughout the film. How these people on the spectrum teach him what it is to be a good human being.”

The sequel is a remake of the Spanish film Champions.

Sitaare Zameen Par will see the return of the iconic duo—Aamir and Darsheel Safary. Genelia Deshmukh will also be seen in lead roles. RS Prasanna will direct the sequel. An official release date has yet to be announced.