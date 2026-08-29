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Aamir Khan's brother Faisal Khan to enter Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 20: report

As anticipation builds for Bigg Boss 20, Aamir Khan's estranged brother, Faisal Khan, is reportedly set to enter the Salman Khan-hosted reality show.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Aug 29, 2026, 05:26 PM IST|Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 05:26 PM IST
Aamir Khan's brother Faisal Khan to enter Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 20: report
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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Aamir Khan's brother Faisal Khan to enter Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 20: report
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