New Delhi: The anticipation surrounding Bigg Boss 20 has reached a high pitch following its official trailer release and announcement. Hosted by superstar Salman Khan, the upcoming season has generated significant buzz across social media over its potential celebrity line-up. Among the names linked to the reality series, one prospective contestant is drawing major public attention: actor Faisal Khan, the estranged brother of Bollywood icon Aamir Khan.
According to a report by Variety India, Faisal Khan is all set to enter the Bigg Boss 20 house. Host Salman Khan shares a long-standing rapport with Aamir Khan, making Faissal’s reported participation a subject of intense curiosity.
Over the years, Faisal has consistently made headlines for publicly discussing his family struggles and strained relationship with his elder brother, while Aamir and the rest of the Khan family have largely maintained a dignified silence on the matter.
Despite severing ties with his family, Faisal has periodically spoken about his artistic journey, including his work in the 2000 cult film Mela alongside Aamir.
In an interview with IANS, he said, “The learning was very good. I got to work and learn a lot. So it was a very good experience And the hard work I did in the film, I still get the praise of it. People still know me from the film. It also became a big hit on TV. So it was a good experience; it is God's grace”.
He earlier told IANS, “On the work front, I'm trying to start a film. I've written a couple of scripts in lockdown. Around fourteen actors have already liked the subject. It's a multi-starrer film”. When asked if he will also act in the film, he said, “I will be the director; I might do a cameo role in it but I will be basically directing. Now, I'm moving more towards direction. But if I get a good role, I'll do it”.
Faisal's potential reality TV debut comes after years of vocal commentary regarding his personal finances and family politics. He previously revealed details about the initial monthly allowance he received from Aamir Khan for his personal expenses, sharing that he started with an allowance of Rs 30,000, which gradually increased over time alongside additional fees earned by working as a script doctor with Aamir.
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