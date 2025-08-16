New Delhi: Aamir Khan’s brother, Faissal Khan, recently made headlines after opening up about his strained relationship with his family during a candid interview. Now, in a major development, Faissal has issued a formal statement declaring that he has completely severed all familial and financial ties with his family, including Aamir Khan.

In an exclusive statement shared with Bollywood Bubble, Faissal said he no longer wishes to be associated with the family of his late father Tahir Hussain and mother Zeenat Tahir Hussain, or any other members.

Faissal Khan Cut Ties with Family

In his statement, Faissal stated, “I, Faissal Khan, have from the date hereof severed all ties, familial as well as in estate, with my family members, the names whereof are more particularly described in the Schedule hereunder written." He listed the names of family members he is distancing himself from and clarified that he would not claim any rights to the estate of his late parents, Tahir Hussain and Zeenat Tahir Hussain.

The actor further revealed that he will no longer reside in Aamir Khan’s house nor accept any monthly allowance or financial support from him. He said, "I will from the date hereof not reside in the residence of my brother Aamir Khan, and I will also not claim any monthly allowance/ maintenance from my brother Aamir Khan." He added that his decision follows "very careful consideration" and is rooted in "unfortunate past events."

Allegations of Forced Medication and House Arrest

Faissal detailed disturbing allegations spanning back to 2005–2008, stating, "During the period 2005 to 2007, I was subjected to unwanted forced medication.

During the period 2005 to 2006, I was confined to home, akin to house-arrest against my wishes by some family members for their personal interests.

In October, 2007, when I was being forced to give up my signatory rights by my family members, I left home, where upon my mother Zeenat Tahir Hussain and my elder sister, Nikhat Hegde made false allegations against me that I was suffering from paranoid Schizophrenia, and that I was a danger to the society at large. The court case took about five months for hearing and disposal, and in February, 2008, the court passed final judgment in my favour, and rejected the allegations and contentions made by my family members, which is a matter of record."

Faissal accused family members of once again conspiring against him by portraying him as “misleading” in recent public statements. “My family members have been responsible for jeopardising my career and creating havoc in my personal and professional Life since the Year 2005,” he said.

Aamir Khan’s Family's Previous Statement

Following Faissal’s interview, Aamir Khan’s family issued a statement saying they were distressed by his remarks. The family stated, "Every decision regarding Faissal was made collectively, based on medical guidance, love, and a desire to ensure his emotional and psychological well-being."

They also explained that they had avoided going public with the details out of sensitivity to Faissal’s condition and to preserve family dignity.