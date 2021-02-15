Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan got this special gift from boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on Valentine's Day

NEW DELHI: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan recently made her relationship official with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on Instagram. Ira shared a couple of pictures with Nupur on the occasion of Promise Day and confessed her love for him. Now, on the occasion of Valentine's Day, the 24-year-old shared with her fans how she was gifted a handmade bouquet of red roses by her man and the efforts he put in to make the day special for her. Taking to Instagram, Ira shared a glimpse of the gift she received on Valentine's Day.

We can see Ira a bunch of red roses and a few balloons lying on the floor of a room in the story shared by Ira. In another story, Nupur is seen wearing a red tee as he shyly looks and smiles at the camera. It is to be noted that it's been only a few days since Ira and Nupur Shikhare professed their love for each other on social media.

Nupur also shared a series of throwback lovey-dovey pictures with Ira on Valentine's Day, along with a mushy caption that read, "Happy Valentine's Day My Love @khan.ira." Also Read: Natasa Stankovic, cricketer Hardik Patel celebrate Valentine's Day on beach, photo sends internet into meltdown

According to the latest buzz, Ira and Nupur are said to have been together for some time. It is believed that the duo come together during the lockdown when Ira began training under Nupur. A fitness coach, Nupur had even accompanied Ira and her family to her cousin's wedding, which took place recently in Alibaug. The wedding was also attended by Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao and their child Azad, Imran Khan and others.

It is to be noted that Nupur is the fitness coach of Ira's father Aamir Khan and also has been training Sushmita Sen for several years now.