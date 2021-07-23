हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ira khan

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan recalls receiving sex education book from mother Reena Dutta when she hit puberty!

In her recent post, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan spoke about sex education and revealed that her mother Reena Dutta had given her a sexual education book when she had hit puberty.

Aamir Khan&#039;s daughter Ira Khan recalls receiving sex education book from mother Reena Dutta when she hit puberty!
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Ira Khan

New Delhi: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is quite active on social media and often engages with her followers in QnA sessions or during video sessions. She is also known to talk about different issues such as mental health and physical fitness. In her recent post, Ira spoke about sex education and revealed that her mother Reena Dutta had given her a sexual education book when she had hit puberty. The star kid further stated that even though the book asked her to examine her body in front her a mirror, she never got around it. Ira expressed that she had a long way to go in this area of her life.

She wrote in her Instagram story, "I don't think I've ever looked at myself entirely before. My mom gave me a sexual education book when I hit puberty and it had asked me to look at myself in a mirror, but I didn't get around to doing it. My body has also changed so much in general. Have a long way to go." She captioned the written post by saying, "Be Curious".

Check out a screenshot of her latest story:

Ira

Recently, Ira's boyfriend and fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare had shared adorable clicks of the couple holidaying together.

Ira Khan is Aamir's daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta, with whom he also has a son named Junaid. Ira Khan stepped into showbiz by making her directorial debut in 2019 with the stage production 'Euripides' Medea'.

Aamir Khan's daughter has also been vocal about suffering from depression and opened up on facing mental health issues. She shared her ordeal with fans on social media and often urges all to take care of themselves and take help if needed. 

