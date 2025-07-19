New Delhi: Age is just a number! 90-year-old Zeenat Hussain, Aamir Khan's mother made her Bollywood debut with recently released blockbuster Sitaare Zameen Par. The emotional drama film, which has struck a powerful chord with moviegoers, also holds an even more special place in the hearts of fans as it marks the first-ever on-screen appearance of the actor's beloved mother.

Speaking about the film's impact and her experience, a source close to the family shared what Zeenat Hussain revealed, 'I'm deeply proud of Sitaare Zameen Par. The fact that this film touched so many hearts and found success means the world to me. I'm truly grateful to have been a part of something so meaningful, it’s an experience I will always carry with me. I am very proud of Aamir for keeping cinema first.'

Directed by R.S Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par is a spiritual successor to his critically acclaimed 2007 film 'Taare Zameen Par', and explores themes of childhood resilience, learning disabilities, and the healing power of love and acceptance.

With Zeenat Hussain's brief but heartfelt appearance adding a layer of real-life warmth and authenticity.The film has been widely praised for its sensitive storytelling and stellar performances

Aamir Khan Productions proudly presented 10 rising stars - Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles along with the 10 rising stars.

The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The screenplay is written By Divy Nidhi Sharma.

The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with B. Shrinivas Rao and Ravi Bhagchandka as producers. Directed by R. S. Prasanna, the film released in theatres on 20th June, 2025.

FAQs

Aamir Khan's film Sitaare Zameen Par is a flop or hit?

The film was a hit and has garnered significant box office success, crossing Rs 200 crore worldwide.

Aamir Khan's Upcoming Movies?

The superstar is all set to make his debut in Tamil Cinema with Coolie. The film also stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, and Upendra in key roles.