Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Aamir Khan's PK featured an alien protagonist, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani reveals the real reason why!

Aamir Khan's PK featured an alien protagonist, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani reveals the real reason why!

Rajkumar Hirani now steps into the streaming space with Pritam And Pedro, marking a new chapter for Rajkumar Hirani Films beyond theatrical cinema.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 03:38 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 03:38 PM IST
Aamir Khan's PK featured an alien protagonist, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani reveals the real reason why!
Image Credit: Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Bhujbal to Shinde: How repeated rebels shaped Shiv Sena’s political journey
Uddhav Thackeray36 min ago
2
ICAI result 202644 min ago
3
numerology compatibility52 min ago
4
WMO57 min ago
5
Technology news1 hr ago