/Aamir Khan's PK featured an alien protagonist, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani reveals the real reason why!

He explained that the choice was rooted in the character’s innocence rather than genre convention. “My reason to use one in PK was purely that if there’s an alien who lands on Earth, he would know nothing about the way we see God. Through his innocence, we’ll be able to tell a story about God and religion. Because if you were narrating the story from the point of view of some rationalist, he would have a fixed view,” Hirani said.