/Aamir Khan's PK featured an alien protagonist, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani reveals the real reason why!

New Delhi: Renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani recently opened up on his biggest blockbuster PK (2014), starring Aamir Khan. He is currently all gung-ho about his upcoming series Pritam and Pedro. Recently, in revealed why alien was chosen as central character in the film.
Rajkumar Hirani made the remarks in an interview with Variety India, on the occasion of him attending the launch event for Pritam And Pedro, an upcoming web series directed by Avinash Arun that he is backing under his banner, Rajkumar Hirani Films.
He drew a distinction between his approach and that of Steven Spielberg, who has long used extraterrestrial figures for sci-fi spectacle. Hirani said, “My reason will be surely completely different to Mr. Spielberg’s reason to use them in his films.”
He explained that the choice was rooted in the character’s innocence rather than genre convention. “My reason to use one in PK was purely that if there’s an alien who lands on Earth, he would know nothing about the way we see God. Through his innocence, we’ll be able to tell a story about God and religion. Because if you were narrating the story from the point of view of some rationalist, he would have a fixed view,” Hirani said.
Known for an exceptional track record with films such as Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, PK, and Sanju, Rajkumar Hirani now steps into the streaming space with Pritam And Pedro, marking a new chapter for Rajkumar Hirani Films beyond theatrical cinema.
Pritam and Pedro promises a delightful mix of humour, cybercrime chaos, and mystery. The series stars Vir Hirani, Arshad Warsi, Vikrant Massey, Boman Irani, and Mona Singh. With a smooth and upbeat rhyme introducing the characters, the trailer is engaging, entertaining, and highly intriguing. The series will also showcase Vir Hirani in a distinctly different avatar.
The series is created and produced by Rajkumar Hirani marking his first step into the streaming space. Pritam and Pedro will stream from 3rd July, only on JioHotstar.
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