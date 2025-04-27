Advertisement
AAMIR KHAN

Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par Trailer Cleared By CBFC, Set To Release On THIS Date

The announcement of Sitaare Zameen Par in October left fans excited, and the trailer is now set to be released soon.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 27, 2025, 12:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par Trailer Cleared By CBFC, Set To Release On THIS Date (Source: Instagram)

New Delhi: The trailer for Aamir Khan's much-anticipated sequel to Taare Zameen Par has officially been approved by the CBFC. The announcement of Sitaare Zameen Par in October left fans excited, and the trailer is now set to be released soon.

According to the CBFC listing, the trailer has been granted a UA certification, meaning it is suitable for viewers aged 13 and above. The trailer for the sports drama has a runtime of 3 minutes and 29 seconds.

The film is produced by Aamir Khan’s production house, Aamir Khan Films LLP. The actor previously revealed that his character in this film is the complete opposite of Nikumbh from Taare Zameen Par. He plays a “rude and insensitive coach named Gulshan.” The movie marks the return of Darsheel Safary and features Genelia Deshmukh in a prominent role.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the RS Prasanna directorial is officially scheduled for a theatrical release on June 20, 2025. The film is a remake of the 2018 Spanish movie Champions.

