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Aamir Khan's third wedding: Did Gauri Spratt convert to Islam to marry actor? Netizens get curious

Aamir Khan wedding: Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt solemnised their wedding under the Special Marriage Act.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 06, 2026, 10:38 AM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 10:38 AM IST
Aamir Khan's third wedding: Did Gauri Spratt convert to Islam to marry actor? Netizens get curious
Image Credit: File Photos/Instagram

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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