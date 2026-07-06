New Delhi: Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan tied the knot with partner Gauri Spratt. After dating for nearly 2 years, the couple married in an intimate ceremony at actor's Mumbai residence. The private ceremony was attended by family and close friends. After the wedding, several pictures and videos of their first dance also went viral. Now, netizens are curious to know whether Gauri converted to Islam to marry Aamir.
There is no official statement by Gauri or Aamir on whether she converted to Islam before marrying the actor. They had a registered civil marriage, therefore, there is no legal requirement for either partner to change their religion as such.
Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt solemnised their wedding under the Special Marriage Act.
Some fans were curious of know about it on Reddit and other social media platforms. Take a look below:
For the ceremony, Aamir wore a simple white traditional outfit paired with a bronze brooch, while Gauri chose an elegant beige ensemble with ornate detailing and styled her hair in a neatly braided look.
Aamir's children, Junaid Khan, Ira Khan and Azad Rao Khan were present for the wedding, along with Gauri Spratt's son, making it a close-knit celebration. Aamir, 61, and Gauri, 47, signed the marriage documents and completed the registration formalities in the presence of close family members and friends, as was evident from the first picture shared online.
Aamir was previously married to Reena Dutta and later to Kiran Rao. From his first marriage to Reena, Aamir has two children, Junaid and Ira. The actor and his second wife, director Kiran Rao, married in 2005 and separated in 2021. They continue to co-parent their son, Azad.
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