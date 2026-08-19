/Aamrapali Dubey jokes about raising a child with Pawan Singh, says 'we should get married'

Aamrapali opened up on adoption idea and how she has also shared it with her family. While talking about the responsibilities of raising a child, she admitted that doing it alone could be difficult. She jokingly added: "Toh aisa karte hain na ki hum aap shaadi kar lete hain phir Milkar Bachche Ko Paal Lenge" (I am thinking that raising a child alone will be very difficult. We should get married and then we can raise the child together.)