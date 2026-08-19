/Aamrapali Dubey jokes about raising a child with Pawan Singh, says 'we should get married'

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey is recently seen on the new reality show Bhojpuri Bawaal on JioHotstar. In one of the recent episodes, Aamrapali got candid with Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh and discussed about the idea of her adopting a child in future.
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Aamrapali opened up on adoption idea and how she has also shared it with her family. While talking about the responsibilities of raising a child, she admitted that doing it alone could be difficult. She jokingly added: "Toh aisa karte hain na ki hum aap shaadi kar lete hain phir Milkar Bachche Ko Paal Lenge" (I am thinking that raising a child alone will be very difficult. We should get married and then we can raise the child together.)
Soon, both Amrapali and Pawan looked at each other and burst into laughter.
During a candid interaction Amrapali Dubey was questioned about her equation with her co-star Dinesh lal Yadav. Addressing the speculation directly, she made it clear that he is "he is just my co-star and his family is my family stating that I am very close to his children and that there is nothing beyond their professional relationship."
When she was repeatedly asked to acknowledge the alleged relationship, the actress firmly responded, “Before talking about me, think about whom you are talking about.”
Bhojpuri Bawaal follows the real lives of Bhojpuri entertainment's biggest stars as they navigate fame, ambition, family, friendships, rivalries and the pressures of superstardom, offering viewers unprecedented access to a celebrity universe that has long fascinated millions but remained largely unseen.
About the reality show, Pawan Singh said: "People have heard countless stories about us over the years. Some true, some exaggerated and many completely made up. This show gives audiences an opportunity to know who we really are beyond the headlines. What you've seen in this glimpse is just the beginning."
Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav - Nirahua, Aamrapali Dubey, Kajal Raghwani and Tej Pratap Yadav come together for the first time in an unfiltered glimpse into India's first premium celebrity follow reality series.
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