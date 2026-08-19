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  • /Aamrapali Dubey jokes about raising a child with Pawan Singh, says 'we should get married'

Aamrapali Dubey jokes about raising a child with Pawan Singh, says 'we should get married'

Bhojpuri Bawaal follows the real lives of Bhojpuri entertainment's biggest stars as they navigate fame, ambition, family, friendships and rivalries.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByRitika Handoo
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 03:33 PM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 03:33 PM IST
Aamrapali Dubey jokes about raising a child with Pawan Singh, says 'we should get married'

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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