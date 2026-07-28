“The idea that a daughter becomes paraya dhan after marriage has never resonated with me. I believe a daughter never stops belonging to her parents or the home that raised her. Marriage isn't about leaving one family for another—it's about opening your heart to more people, more love, and more blessings. The family you are born into will always be your own, and the family you marry into becomes an extension of it. That's the beauty of marriage, and that's what I truly cherish”, she added.