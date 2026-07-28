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Aanchal Singh shares father's heartfelt take on daughters and marriage: 'A daughter never loses her home'

Newlywed Aanchal Singh revealed her father's touching philosophy on marriage, saying he never believed a daughter becomes "paraya dhan" after marriage. The actress shared that, according to him, marriage is about expanding a family with more love, not leaving one home behind for another.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 06:02 PM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 06:02 PM IST
Aanchal Singh shares father's heartfelt take on daughters and marriage: 'A daughter never loses her home'
Image Credit: Aanchal Singh, Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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