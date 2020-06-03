हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushmita Sen

'Aarya' first look: Sushmita Sen returns to screen, to make digital debut soon

Sushmita recently announced her digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar's series ‘Aarya’. It stars in her in the title role, directed by Ram Madhvani.

&#039;Aarya&#039; first look: Sushmita Sen returns to screen, to make digital debut soon
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@sushmitasen47

New Delhi: Actress Sushmita Sen is making a comeback soon. Yay! A decade after her last Hindi film released, on Tuesday announced Sushmita announced her digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar's series ‘Aarya’. It stars in her in the title role, directed by Ram Madhvani.

The first look of the show was unveiled by Sushmita recently. She wrote, "Because of You... I am.'  Aapne bulaya aur hum chale aaye! Hotstar Specials presents ‘Aarya’. Coming soon." Other details about the show are currently under wraps.

Take a look:

The 44-year-old actress announced her "second innings" in the showbiz in December 2019.

Sushmita has not been seen on the big screen after the 2015 Bengali film ‘Nirbaak’ while her last Hindi film was the multi-starrer comedy ‘No Problem, which released in 2010.

Sushmita is a former Miss Universe. She is the star of films such as ‘Zor’, ‘Biwi No 1’, ‘Zor’, ‘Filhaal’, ‘Main Hoon Na’ and ‘Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?’.

She is quite active on social media and often shares snippets from her personal life. Sushmita is a single mother to two daughters – Renee and Alisah. She is dating model Rohman Shawl.

Sushmita recently opened up about her struggle with the autoimmune condition, Addison's disease, which she fought for over four years through Nunchaku workout sessions.

