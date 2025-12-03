Aashka Goradia Announces Second Pregnancy On 8th Wedding Anniversary

Mumbai: Actor-entrepreneur Aashka Goradia is expecting her second child with husband Brent Goble.



On Wednesday, Aashka took to Instagram and announced the good news with her fans and followers.



"On our 8th wedding anniversary!! The best news to share with you all on our special day!!



Life with Alexander is going to get more and more exciting.. another BEACH BABY! Send us your love and blessings, as always! #khushibaatnesebadhtihai A big thank you to @mevada_kalpesh for this video," she posted.

She also shared that her second child is due in May next year.

As soon as Aashka dropped her pregnancy news, fans and members of the TV industry chimed in the comment section to extend their best wishes to the parents-to-be.



"Yay yay yay yay!" actor Mouni Roy commented.



Actor Kishwer Merchant dropped a string of red heart emojis.



Aashka and Brent are already doting parents to their son William Alexander, who was born in 2023.



Aashka married Brent Goble on 1 December 2017 in a Christian wedding ceremony, followed by a traditional Hindu ceremony. Brent is a renowned yoga teacher and practitioner--Aashka gained fame for her role of Kumud in 'Kkusum' and Kalavati in 'Laagi Tujhse Lagan'. She also participated in reality shows like 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi', 'Bigg Boss' and 'Nach Baliye'.