NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Esha Gupta has been taking the internet by storm with her sultry bikini pictures. The 36-year-old recently had a getaway her boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar and the 'Badshaho' actress set the temperature temperature after she dropped a few pictures of herself soaking up the sun in sexy bikini wear.

Esha Gupta, who enjoys massive popularity on social media, has been sharing pictures from her exotic vacation. The actress has been definitely setting some beach fashion for her female fan followers. On Thursday, she shared shared another stunning bikini look with her fans. In a video she dropped, Esha Gupta is seen enjoying some downtime on a beach. The 'Aashram 3' actress is flaunting her hourglass figure on the sand. She is seen accessorising her look with a hat and keeps her hair natural and open.

Take a look at her video:

Esha, who is blessed with one of the hottest figure in the tinsle town, had shared another steamy video of herself on Sunday where she was seen chilling out on a beach. In the video, she in seen donning an orange bikini as she smilingly walks at the beach.

Speaking of her work, Esha has worked in films like 'Chakravyuh', 'Raaz 3D', 'Rustom' and 'Baadshaho' among others. Her last appearance on the big screen was in 2019 when she was seen in 'Total Dhamaal' and 'One Day Justice Delivered'.

Last year, she was seen as a police officer in the web series 'REJCTX2'. She was seen along with Mallika Sherawat and Gautam Rode in the thriller series Nakaab recently. It has been directed by Soumik Sen. The actress featured in One Day: Justice Delivered and has 'Hera Pheri 3' in the pipeline.

Live TV