Aashram Actress Tridha Choudhury Reveals 'Nude Scenes' In A Hollywood Project Could Have Risked Her Bollywood Career

Mumbai: Actress Tridha Choudhury recently opened up about the careful choices she has made while navigating opportunities across industries.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, she explained that she was aware that doing nude scenes in a Hollywood project could have limited her future opportunities, especially in Bollywood and other industries. Tridha said she knew such a choice might have led to her being typecast or blocked from many other projects. The actress shared that since she has already explored the international space, she believes there are other ways to work globally without compromising her long-term career.

Tridha Choudhury stated, “If I would have done one project in Hollywood, where I would have done nude scenes, it would have blocked a lot of my other projects. I knew that. So, I feel that if I have already tapped into the Hollywood space, I can still go ahead with a different approach. But for one project, I wouldn't risk the rest of my journey in Bollywood or somewhere else.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

On the work front, Tridha Choudhury made her film debut with Srijit Mukherji’s “Mishawr Rawhoshyo” in 2013 and later gained recognition on television with the StarPlus series “Dahleez,” which aired in March 2016. In 2020, Tridha appeared in notable roles in Amazon Prime Video’s “Bandish Bandits” and MX Player’s popular series “Aashram.”

Most recently, she starred in the Kapil Sharma’s film “Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2.” The comedy drama also featured Hira Warina, Parul Gulati, and Ayesha Khan.

When asked what prompted her to take up the film and whether it marked a deliberate move from intense or bold characters to comedy, Tridha shared with IANS, “I believe actors choose roles where the script feels stronger. If you’ve watched Ashram, you must have noticed how Babita’s character evolves. Her arc becomes deeply political, and that shift was part of the writing.”

“After that, I never felt people were typecasting me as “bold,” though yes, sometimes the roles offered were more for eye-candy. But whether I’m punching someone or kissing someone, both are still acting. At the end of the day, everything we do is performance. Comedy, however, is a different kind of challenge. Through this film, I got to explore that zone, and I’m still learning.”