Aashram's Babita aka Tridha Choudhury soars mercury in bikini, flaunts her sexy curves

NEW DELHI: Actress Tridha Choudhury won millions of hearts with her power-packed performance in Prakash Jha's popular web-series 'Aashram'. Later, she went on to appear for a brief role in Yash Raj Films' 'Shamshera', also starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Tridha often sets the internet on fire with her bold and alluring photos and videos.

Tridha is currently having the time of her life at an unknown exotic destination. And the actress dropped a video on social media where she is seen enjoying at a beach. In her latest video, the actress looked breathtaking as she flaunted her fabulous figure in a printed white-blue bikini. The actress offered a glimpse of her sexy curves while she chilled out in the sea. She captioned the post writing, "I’m feeling the Blues of the ocean …but not the Blues today How about you ?."

A fan complimented her, writing, "Looking So gorgeous in this look My favourite beautiful Colourful Actor Swadheenta."

Another one wrote, "Hypnotism... You have set this ocean on fire."

Tridha, who loves to travel, often shares stunning pictures of herself from her vacations. Her photos often leave her fans awestruck.

Tridha Choudhury is one of the most popular faces in the OTT space. The actress debuted with a Bengali-language film directed by Srijit Mukherji and went on to work across other film industries as well. She left her fans surprised after she went all bold for her role opposite Bobby Deol in 'Aashram'. She has also shared the screen with singer-actor Pawan Singh in the special Holi song 'Babuni Tere Rang Mein'.