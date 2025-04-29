Aayush Sharma Shares Glimpse From His Next Project In Banaras: 'Ek Nayi Kahani...'

New Delhi: Aayush Sharma, known for making brief but impactful choices of film, has hinted at shooting for his next project. The Antim actor took to his social media handle to share a series of photos from Banaras, indicating that the shooting is slated to be held in the City of Ghats. Beyond this, Aayush Sharma is seen sporting a new look - a combed-back hairstyle and a classic moustache, suggesting a new look for his next role.

The series of pictures featured him at the famous Banaras Ghat, a few snapshots from the streets of the pilgrimage city, and more. Apart from the photos, Aayush penned a note that read, "Yeh Banaras hai bhaiya, yahaan har mod par kahaani milti hai. Aur hogayi shuruvat ek nayi kahani ka ."

Take A Look At The Post:

Ever since he posted the photos on Instagram, his fans were quick to express excitement towards his look and his next project. After establishing himself through Loveyatri, Antim: The Final Truth, and Ruslaan, this upcoming project marks a significant step in shaping his booming filmography.

Considering that Aayush has never shied away from experimenting with his roles and picking up genre-defying films, he is sure to leave his admirers mighty impressed with his carefully picked film. Now that Aayush has hinted at kickstarting his next project, excitement is sky-high to know the deets about his project, and what he has in store for the viewers.