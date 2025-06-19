Advertisement
AAYUSH SHARMA

Aayush Sharma Turns Reporter, Shares Mumbai Weather Update With Wife Arpita Khan And Daughter Ayat -WATCH

\Aayush Sharma has turned into a playful reporter, sharing Mumbai weather updates with his family.

Jun 19, 2025
Aayush Sharma Turns Reporter, Shares Mumbai Weather Update With Wife Arpita Khan And Daughter Ayat -WATCH (Image: @ aaysharma/ Instagram)

New Delhi: Mumbai monsoon is in full swing! And actor Aayush Sharma has turned into a playful reporter, sharing weather updates with his family. Recently, Aayush gave a glimpse into his humble abode, sharing views of the turmoil created by thunderstorms.

In the cliop, He took the mic to his wife, Arpita, asking her to share her views about the weather conditions. Then, Aayush included his daughter Ayat in the video, who playfully asked everyone to evacuate and "leave this whole house". 

Through this video, Aayush Sharma added cheer and playfulness in giving the weather report, making it more fun and enjoyable. As soon as he shared the video on his socials, his followers connected with the feeling of being a Mumbaikar and witnessing the magic of Mumbai monsoons.

Watch The Video Below!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma)

Aayush Sharma's Upcoming Projects 

Actor Aayush Sharma is gearing up for his next film, My Punjabi Nikaah. Touted to be an out-and-out comedy film, He will be seen sharing the screen space with Sanjay Dutt for the first time. Recently, he even opened up about working with the legendary actor, and expressed excitement about the same. Directed by Sohail Khan, My Punjabi Nikaah will see Aayush Sharma in a fresh role, adding variety to his growing filmography.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK