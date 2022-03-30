हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ab Hoga Bawaal! Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor CONFIRMED for Nitesh Tiwari's 'Bawaal', release date out!

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor

Ab Hoga Bawaal! Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor CONFIRMED for Nitesh Tiwari’s &#039;Bawaal&#039;, release date out!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: After their successful innings with ‘Chhichhore’, producer Sajid Nadiadwala and filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari have joined hands once again and today announced their new project- 'Bawaal'. It features Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles.

The award-winning producer-director duo are collaborating forces yet again for Bawaal, which will see Varun and Janhvi sharing screen space opposite each other for the first time. The makers have locked April 7, 2023, as the release date.

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Though further details of the project have been kept under wraps by the makers, the big announcement is exciting enough for the fans of Varun and Janhvi who can’t wait to watch the two young superstars sizzle on the big screen together soon for a love story, you can't expect anything short of maximum fun and entertainment.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor is scheduled to go on floors soon and will hit the screens on April 7, 2023.

 

Varun DhawanJanhvi Kapoorbawaalbawaal release dateSajid NadiadwalaChhichhore
