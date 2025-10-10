'Ab Hogi Yeh Flop' Saiyaara Star Aneet Padda Faces Backlash Over Viral Video, Accused Of Hurting Muslim Sentiments

New Delhi: Rising Bollywood star Aneet Padda, who recently shot to fame for her role in the blockbuster Saiyaara, is now at the centre of controversy after an old video resurfaced online, sparking a divided reaction from netizens.

Padda, who starred opposite Ahaan Panday in Saiyaara, has been receiving widespread acclaim for her performance in the romantic drama. The film, directed by Mohit Suri, marked a significant debut for Panday and a breakout role for Padda. Since its release, Saiyaara has grossed over Rs 500 crore globally and is currently streaming on OTT platforms.

However, the actress's newfound fame has also brought heightened public scrutiny.

Old Video Resurfaces, Sparks Debate

A behind-the-scenes video from the set of Big Girls Don’t Cry has gone viral on social media this week. In the clip, Padda is seen singing and dancing to the iconic Urdu poem Lab Pe Aati Hai Dua. While she performs the piece in a melodic and seemingly lighthearted tone, the video has split public opinion online.

Mixed Reactions Online

Some social media users accused the actress of disrespecting the poem, which holds religious and cultural significance for many. Comments like, “Ab hogi yeh flop," “Duniya mein gaane kam padh rahe the kya jo naat pe naach gaa rahe ho?” ...expressed disapproval over the video.

On the other hand, several users came to Padda’s defence, insisting there was no ill intent behind the video. Supportive comments included, “Mazak kahan udaya? Can’t she have fun?," “The fact that she knows the lyrics is"

As the debate continues to grow on social media, Aneet Padda has yet to issue a public response regarding the video.