Abhay Deol Spotted Smoking, Spinning Tracks At Gurugram Club; Fans Say ‘DJ Runs In Deol Family’

New Delhi: Actor Abhay Deol was recently spotted showing off his DJ skills at a nightclub in Gurugram, leaving fans both surprised and impressed. The Dev D actor was seen smoking and spinning tracks at the DJ console.

A video of Abhay from the night has gone viral, with social media users applauding his cool demeanor and multifaceted talent. While the actor himself hasn't shared anything about the event, reports suggest it took place at Avatar nightclub.

Dressed casually in a T-shirt and shades, Abhay appeared low-key and avoided eye contact with guests, keeping the focus on the music.

Fans flooded social media with reactions, many drawing comparisons to his brother Bobby Deol. One user quipped, “The D in Deol stands for being a DJ, apparently,” while another joked, “He is a student of Lord DJ Bobby, he took lessons from the best.” A third wrote, “Following his bhaiya Bobby.”

The comments section also lit up with compliments like “I find him so so hot” and “He's so hot.” Another fan added, “He is in his Dev D arc.”

For context, in 2016, Bobby Deol made headlines for DJing at a nightclub in Delhi, where he reportedly played songs from his film Gupt on repeat.

Abhay Deol is best known for his roles in films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dev D, Shanghai, and Raanjhanaa.