Abhay Verma and Nitanshi Goel In Talks For 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana' Sequel?

New Delhi: Rising stars Abhay Verma and Nitanshi Goel have reportedly been approached for an upcoming love story helmed by Ratna Sinha under the banner of Benaras Media.

Sources close to the development reveal that the project will be second instalment of Sinha's much-loved romantic drama Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana.

The original film, which starred Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda, was re-released in theatres this March, creating a stir of nostalgia among fans and bringing the cult-favourite love story back into the spotlight.

Source says this sequel promises a fresh take on love & choices & this time with a younger & most talented cast at the heart of the story.

Abhay Verma, known for his charm is fast becoming a favourite among filmmakers and audiences alike. With the massive success of Munjya, a big-ticket Bollywood lineup ahead like King, Safed Sagar, JC and Laikey Laikaa to award-winning performances behind him, he's emerging as one of the industry’s most bankable Gen Z stars.

Nitanshi Goel, on the other hand, made a stunning debut with Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, soon became mass and industry favourite. She took India on Global level with her achievements at such a tender age with her film going to Oscar to making her Cannes debut at 17 being the youngest actor to do so. Her natural screen presence and emotional range have already won her critical acclaim.

Both actors have not only received accolades for their debut performances but have also proven their box office appeal making them a powerhouse pairing.

While an official confirmation is still awaited, the buzz around this potential Gen Z sequel is only getting louder and audiences may soon witness a whole new love story unfold with echoes of the past and the spark of something fresh.