Abhinav Kashyap Hits Back At Salman Khan, Calls Him A 'Criminal', Says 'He Has Ruined His Own Life'

New Delhi: Days after Salman Khan broke his silence on Dabangg filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap on last Bigg Boss 19’s Weekend Ka Vaar, after the latter levelled some huge allegations against Salman and his family, looks like the war of words is still on. Now, in a fresh interview with Bollywood Thikana, Abhinav has yet again called out the Bollywood star.

Abhinav Kashyap On Salman Khan

In the interview, Abhinav Kashyap said, "One hypothetical situation could be that Salman orders a hit on me. He is not saying anything while I am criticising him, but his sycophants seem to have a problem with it. This man has destroyed his life to an extent that it is beyond saving now."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ: Dabangg Director Abhinav Kashyap Calls Salman Khan 'Gunda', Alleges He Is The 'Father Of Star System In Bollywood'

On Salman’s upcoming film 'Battle Of Galwan', he said, “A criminal like him will play a soldier?"

Abhinav Kashyap said he was betrayed after giving the superstar his big break with Dabangg. "He begged me for a film, and I gave him a chance with Dabangg, but he stabbed me in the back. Ye jo in logon ne zeher dala hai na mere andar, ye zeher ki ulti kar raha hu main," Abhinav said.

ALSO READ: 'And-Sand Bol Rahe Hain': Salman Khan Subtly Jibes At Abhinav Kashyap On Bigg Boss 19

What Salman Khan Said On Bigg Boss 19

Without taking anyone's name, Salman Khan, "Jo sab mere saath attach huye hai ya huye the, aajkal unki bhi baj rahi hai. Baithe-baithe log kuch bhi and sand bol rahe hain jinse mera talluk raha hai, aur jinhone kabhi meri tareef ki hai. Ab they don’t quite like me anymore. Aajkal log podcast me aake utpatang baatein karte hai kyunki unke paas koi kaam nahi hai. My request to you all is please koi kaam kar lo."

He further advised contestants to focus on work, adding, “There is nothing better than work. No matter how you are feeling, what you are going through, you have to get up, take a shower, and land up at a job.”