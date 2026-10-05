Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Abhinav Shukla slams Punjab Police after influencer Mad Sandhu’s murder

Actor Abhinav Shukla criticised the Punjab Police and CM Bhagwant Mann over deteriorating law and order following the fatal shooting of influencer Mad Sandhu in Amritsar.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 05:47 PM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 05:47 PM IST
Abhinav Shukla slams Punjab Police after influencer Mad Sandhu’s murder
Image Credit: IMDb

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Abhinav Shukla slams Punjab Police after influencer Mad Sandhu’s murder
2
3
4
5