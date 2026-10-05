Abhinav Shukla slams Punjab Police after influencer Mad Sandhu’s murder

He wrote on X, “Law & Order in punjab is non-existent! Punjab police is busy in bandobast for Manrtiji’s /saabs /Janaabs. What a shame @OfficialDPRPP crime is spiralling up. Genuine cases where people need your policing you let them down! You been sitting on my two FIR’s for years doing nothing but giving empty words, i can wonder what you do for common people! @AamAadmiParty @BhagwantMann you all have let us down! All your promises were just empty!.”