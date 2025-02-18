Abhishek- Aishwarya Kept A Crazy Party After Their Wedding; Reveals DJ Aqeel

Mumbai: Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s wedding in 2007 was a highly anticipated event, but fans rarely get a glimpse into the private moments surrounding it. Recently, DJ and composer Aqeel shed light on an exclusive detail about the after-wedding celebrations, which has left fans buzzing with excitement. While their wedding was a quiet, intimate affair, Aqeel shared insights into the fun and lively party that followed, revealing a side of the couple that many didn’t know.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Aqeel gave a behind-the-scenes look into the celebrations. “Saif and Kareena’s sangeet ceremony was very small, with only very few people there at the Taj. Abhishek was at his house in Juhu — it was a crazy party. Both were fun. They are all my friends; I grew up with these guys. So, there was a sense of comfort, knowing the whole crowd. It wasn’t like a stranger came in and performed. Most of them even attended my wedding,” Aqeel shared.

While the wedding itself was kept intimate, the post-wedding party was an exciting and lively affair. Aqeel revealed that the atmosphere was filled with familiar faces, which made the night even more memorable. The event was filled with laughter, music, and fun, a stark contrast to the quiet and private nature of the wedding.

However, the wedding didn’t come without its share of controversies. As per reports, not many were invited to the wedding due to the family’s wish for a private ceremony, leading to some resentment. Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, for example, was reportedly upset about not being invited to the wedding and even returned the sweet box that had been sent by the Bachchans.

Despite the buzz surrounding their wedding, Abhishek and Aishwarya’s party remains a cherished memory for those in attendance, offering a rare look into the joy and camaraderie of Bollywood’s biggest stars.