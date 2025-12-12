Abhishek Bachchan Dismisses Divorce Rumours With Aishwarya Rai, Calls It 'Rubbish'

New Delhi: One of the power couples of Bollywood - Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's personal life has always been in the news. Reacting to their divorce rumours, Abhishek in an interview with Peeping Moon reacted to the controversy and called it 'false and rubbish'.

What Abhishek Bachchan Said...

Abhishek Bachchan shared, “If you are a celebrity, people are going to want to conjecture about everything. And any rubbish that they have written is completely false, not based on any fact whatsoever, malicious, and incorrect. But now, how much am I… They have been doing this from before we got married also. First, they were deciding when we were getting married. Then once we got married, they were deciding when we were getting divorced… These are all rubbish. She knows my truth. I know her truth. We go back to a happy and healthy family, which is most important. That’s all that matters.”

When asked to comment on what he thinks about such false narrative and if it affects him, he quipped, "If there was any truth to it, it would affect me. But it doesn’t.”

Abhishek was asked whether these false rumours about him and Aishwarya bother their daughter Aaradhya. To this, Abhishek replied that Aaradhya does not have a phone. Also, Aishwarya has taught her not to believe everything she reads on the internet.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai got married in a grand ceremony on April 20, 2007 and together the couple has a daughter Aaradhya.