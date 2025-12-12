Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2995099https://zeenews.india.com/people/abhishek-bachchan-dismisses-divorce-rumours-with-aishwarya-rai-calls-it-rubbish-2995099.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleAbhishek Bachchan Dismisses Divorce Rumours With Aishwarya Rai, Calls It Rubbish
ABHISHEK BACHCHAN

Abhishek Bachchan Dismisses Divorce Rumours With Aishwarya Rai, Calls It 'Rubbish'

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai got married in a grand ceremony on April 20, 2007 and together the couple has a daughter Aaradhya.  

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 12, 2025, 10:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Abhishek Bachchan Dismisses Divorce Rumours With Aishwarya Rai, Calls It 'Rubbish'Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: One of the power couples of Bollywood - Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's personal life has always been in the news. Reacting to their divorce rumours, Abhishek in an interview with Peeping Moon reacted to the controversy and called it 'false and rubbish'.

What Abhishek Bachchan Said...

Abhishek Bachchan shared, “If you are a celebrity, people are going to want to conjecture about everything. And any rubbish that they have written is completely false, not based on any fact whatsoever, malicious, and incorrect. But now, how much am I… They have been doing this from before we got married also. First, they were deciding when we were getting married. Then once we got married, they were deciding when we were getting divorced… These are all rubbish. She knows my truth. I know her truth. We go back to a happy and healthy family, which is most important. That’s all that matters.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

When asked to comment on what he thinks about such false narrative and if it affects him, he quipped, "If there was any truth to it, it would affect me. But it doesn’t.” 

Abhishek was asked whether these false rumours about him and Aishwarya bother their daughter Aaradhya. To this, Abhishek replied that Aaradhya does not have a phone. Also, Aishwarya has taught her not to believe everything she reads on the internet.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai got married in a grand ceremony on April 20, 2007 and together the couple has a daughter Aaradhya.  

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

under-eye
Under-Eye Serums You Should Grab in the End-of-Season Sale
crop tops
Crop Tops to Grab in the End-of-Reason Sale
winter fashion
Women Sweater Vests to Shop in the End-of-Reason Sale!
Foreigners Act
J-K Police Book Hotels, Houseboats For Violating Foreigners Act
men’s sweaters
Sweater Vests You Should Picks From the End-of-Reason Sale
dna with rahul sinha
Pakistan Army Chief Begs Mullahs As Taliban Declares Holy War In Showdown
Lip care
Lip Balm For Mens: Hydrating, Brightening Picks You Shouldn’t Miss!
bahraich violence
Bahraich Clashes: 1 Sentenced To Death, 9 Others Receive Life Term
Indigenous Hydrogen Fuel Cell Passenger Vessel
India Launches Hydrogen-Powered 'Silent Killer' Of Pollution On Ganga
Bangladesh
17 December And The Weight Of Memory: Why The Day Still Shapes Bangladesh