Abhishek Bachchan Joins ETPL As Co-Owner, Expresses Excitement For The League

New Delhi: Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan is making strides in the cricket world with a key investment in the European T20 Premier League (ETPL). During his recent visit to Dublin, he showcased his involvement in the groundbreaking league, set to revolutionize cricket in Europe.

Sanctioned by International Cricket Council (ICC) in January 2025, the ETPL is a joint initiative by Ireland, Scotland, and the Netherlands, featuring six franchise teams—two from each country. This marks an unprecedented collaboration in European cricket.

With its inaugural season set to take place in Rotterdam and Dublin from July 15 to August 3, 2025. the ETPL promises an action-packed summer of T20 cricket for fans across the region. Meanwhile, Ireland’s emerald landscapes buzzed with St. Patrick’s Day festivities, adding to the excitement surrounding the league's launch.

Abhishek Bachchan expressed his excitement about being part of the ETPL, highlighting his enthusiasm for the project he said, "I am incredibly excited to be a part of the European T20 Premier League. This league represents a fantastic opportunity to grow the game of cricket in Europe, fostering local talent and bringing world-class entertainment to fans. I believe the ETPL will not only showcase the best of European cricket but also create a vibrant cultural experience for families and communities.''

About European T20 Premier League (ETPL)

The ETPL, backed by Cricket Ireland, Cricket Scotland, and Cricket Netherlands, marks a groundbreaking collaboration in European cricket. With a focus on player development, each franchise will feature eight homegrown players and a European development player, strengthening the regional cricketing ecosystem.

Jr. Bachchan’s involvement extends beyond investment, bringing a Bollywood touch that amplifies the league’s global appeal. Supported by industry experts and KPMG, the ETPL gains not just an investor but a global ambassador.

Set to debut this summer in Rotterdam and Dublin, the league promises high-octane T20 cricket action while introducing European audiences to an exciting sports entertainment experience.