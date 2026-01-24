Abhishek Bachchan joins viral ‘Just a Boy’ AI trend, internet can’t get enough

Mumbai: Abhishek Bachchan is the latest celebrity to hop onto the viral ‘Just a Boy’ AI trend, and the internet is loving every bit of it. The actor recently shared a striking AI-generated video that has quickly captured the attention of fans across social media platforms.

Set to the trending rap track “Just a Boy” by DrINsaNE, a sound that has exploded in popularity with the rise of this AI-driven trend, the video reimagines Abhishek Bachchan through visually stunning avatars inspired by some of his most iconic film characters. The blend of nostalgia and futuristic animation has struck a powerful chord with audiences.

The video seamlessly transitions between avatars drawn from his memorable roles in Guru, Bluffmaster, Dasvi, Dhoom, and his recent film Kaalidhar Laapata. Each avatar reflects the distinct personality and emotional depth of these characters, from the raw ambition of Guru and the charismatic swagger of Bluffmaster to the political wit of Dasvi and the sleek intensity of Dhoom.

Social media users flooded the comments section with praise, calling the video “a perfect blend of tech and cinema.”

With this viral moment, Abhishek Bachchan joins a growing list of celebrities embracing AI-driven storytelling.

On the Work Front

Abhishek Bachchan has several high-profile film projects lined up for 2026 and beyond. He will be seen playing the main antagonist in King, starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. The action thriller, directed by Siddharth Anand, is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 24, 2026.

He will also appear in Raja Shivaji, a historical drama directed by Riteish Deshmukh, slated for release on May 1, 2026.

The actor was recently seen in Kaalidhar Laapata and Housefull 5.