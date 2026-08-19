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Abhishek Bachchan on comparisons with Amitabh Bachchan: 'I've got his blood running in my veins'

Abhishek Bachchan once addressed comparisons with his father Amitabh Bachchan, saying his similarities with the Bollywood icon are only natural as he carries his father's blood and legacy.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 08:06 PM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 08:06 PM IST
Abhishek Bachchan on comparisons with Amitabh Bachchan: 'I've got his blood running in my veins'

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Abhishek Bachchan on comparisons with Amitabh Bachchan: 'I've got his blood running in my veins'
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