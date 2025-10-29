Advertisement
ABHISHEK BACHCHAN

Abhishek Bachchan Responds To Allegations Of Buying Awards: 'Never Has Any Award Been Bought, Just Hard Work And Sweat'

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan responded to allegations of buying awards, the controversy began after he won the Best Actor award at the 2025 Filmfare Awards for his role in the film I Want To Talk. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 29, 2025, 07:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Abhishek Bachchan Responds To Allegations Of Buying Awards: 'Never Has Any Award Been Bought, Just Hard Work And Sweat'

New Delhi: Actor Abhishek Bachchan has responded to allegations of buying awards and staying relevant in the industry through aggressive publicity campaigns.

The comments came shortly after Bachchan bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for his role in I Want To Talk, a 2024 film that received mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office.

The controversy erupted when an X user wrote, “As much as he’s an affable guy, I hate to say that professionally #AbhishekBachchan is the prime example of how buying awards and aggressive PR pushes can keep you relevant… even if you don’t have a single SOLO blockbuster in your career. He won an award for #IWantToTalk this year — a film which no one saw apart from a few PAID reviewers. And now I see all these tweets saying 2025 is HIS year. HILARIOUS!! (sic).”

The post further added, “There are far better actors than him who deserve more recognition, work, appreciation, and awards… but alas! They don’t have PR smarts and money (sic),”which fueled widespread discussion across social media platforms.

Breaking his silence on the matter, Abhishek Bachchan refuted the claims and emphasized his commitment to his craft.

“Just to set the record straight — never has any award been bought or aggressive PR been done by me. Just hard work, blood, sweat, and tears. But I doubt you’ll believe anything I say or write. So, the best way to shut you up is by working even harder so that you don’t ever doubt any achievement that will happen in the future again. I will prove you wrong! With all due respect and ‘affability’,” he wrote.

The actor’s dignified yet firm response drew praise online, with many lauding him for maintaining composure while asserting his integrity.

I Want To Talk, directed by Shoojit Sircar, was released in 2024. While the film did not perform well commercially, critics largely appreciated Bachchan’s performance, with reviews ranging from mixed to positive.

