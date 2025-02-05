Abhishek Bachchan Says His Relationship With Mother Jaya Bachchan Is More Traditional

Mumbai: Abhishek Bachchan has always been vocal about his love and respect for his parents, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. However, in a recent interview, the actor shared that his bond with each parent is vastly different despite their close-knit family dynamic.

Speaking about his unique relationships with Amitabh and Jaya, Abhishek revealed, “I am close to both my parents, but I share extremely different equations with them. My bond with my father is more like that of a friend, whereas with my mother, I have a more traditional mother-son relationship," he told Times of India.

While fans often see the Bachchan family as one solid unit, Abhishek explained that his personal interactions with his parents have distinct dynamics. With Amitabh Bachchan, he shares a friendly camaraderie, while with Jaya Bachchan, their bond is deeply rooted in traditional values and emotions.

Abhishek also opened up about how his mother feels when he is only compared to his father in terms of his career and acting skills. During the promotions of his film I Want To Talk, Abhishek shared an interesting anecdote about how Jaya Bachchan often reminds him of her influence in his life.

“Throughout my career of 25 years, there has been such a huge reference to my father and his amazing work, but very few attribute anything to my beautiful mother. I am glad Shoojit did, she will be very happy. She keeps saying, ‘You’re my son too.’”

Despite the differences in their relationships, Abhishek holds immense admiration for both his parents. Over the years, he has often spoken about the values and ethics they have instilled in him.

He has previously said that while Amitabh Bachchan is a pillar of strength and a guide, Jaya Bachchan has been his emotional anchor, always ensuring that he stays grounded.