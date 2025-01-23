Abhishek Bachchan Says Parents Amitabh & Jaya Are God To Him; Wants To Leave This For His Daughter Aaradhya Bachchan

Mumbai: Abhishek Bachchan, often lauded for his devotion to his family, recently shared heartfelt insights into his relationship with his legendary parents, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. In a candid conversation with CNBC TV18, the actor expressed the profound role his parents play in his life, describing them as his guiding force and equating them to God.

When asked about his religious beliefs, Abhishek said, “I don’t know if I am overtly religious. I have my equation with God, but before I go to God, I go to my parents. I think they should be the first people you lean on. To me, they are equivalent to God. I am what I am because of my family. I’m a very family-oriented person. Everything I do, I do for my family, and they are my go-to people.”

Abhishek emphasized the importance of family support, especially during challenging times. He shared, “As long as you can go home to a loving, supportive, healthy, happy family, I think you’re good. My family’s opinion matters the most to me.”

The actor’s deep respect and admiration for his parents are well-known. Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan have often expressed pride in their son’s grounded nature and dedication to his family.

In addition to his acting career, Abhishek spoke about his aspirations to create a lasting legacy for his daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. “I think I should work towards leaving something tangible for my daughter, apart from creativity. That’s why I look at the work I do beyond acting as an endeavour to achieve that, whether it’s through sports or other businesses that I get involved in,” he said.

Abhishek has been actively involved in ventures beyond cinema, including his association with sports teams like the Pro Kabaddi League’s Jaipur Pink Panthers and the Indian Super League’s Chennaiyin FC.

Abhishek Bachchan’s deep-rooted values and family first approach continue to endear him to fans and admirers. His acknowledgment of his parents as his greatest inspiration is a testament to the strong bond within the Bachchan family.