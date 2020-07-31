हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan takes a late-night walk in the hospital

Sharing the fact on Instagram, Abhishek posted a photograph from an empty corridor in the hospital.

Abhishek Bachchan takes a late-night walk in the hospital

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who is currently undergoing COVID-19 treatment, took a late-night walk in the hospital.

Sharing the fact on Instagram, Abhishek posted a photograph from an empty corridor in the hospital.

"Light at the end of the tunnel! #latenightwalks," he captioned the image.

Abhishek received several messages from his friends and colleagues from the industry, wishing him good health.

Reacting to the post, Abhishek's sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda wrote: "Soon".

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan Kunder commented: "Get well soon junior."

Abhishek is in the hospital along with his father, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is also battling the coronavirus.

Abhishek's actress wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya were discharged from hospital after testing negative for Covid-19 on July 27.

"Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital," Abhishek had tweeted after Aishwarya and Aaradhya's discharge.

"They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff," he had added.

 

Tags:
Abhishek BachchanAmitabh BachchanCoronavirusCOVID-19Big B
Next
Story

Bryan Cranston reveals recovery from coronavirus COVID-19, donates plasma
  • 15,83,792Confirmed
  • 34,968Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,70,30,329Confirmed
  • 6,67,014Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M35S

News 20: Watch top 20 news stories of the day