ABHISHEK BACHCHAN

Abhishek Bachchan Tops Indian Streaming Academy’s 2025 Power List

Abhishek Bachchan has secured the No. 1 spot on the Indian Streaming Academy’s (ISA) 2025 Top 100 Streaming & Digital Power List.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 30, 2025, 08:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Acclaimed for his versatile performances in films like Guru and Raavan, Abhishek Bachchan has secured the No. 1 spot on the Indian Streaming Academy’s (ISA) 2025 Top 100 Streaming & Digital Power List. With 25 years in the industry, Abhishek has solidified his status as a leading force in the world of digital and streaming entertainment.

His compelling performances in series like Breathe: Into the Shadows and films such as I Want to Talk and Be Happy have earned him critical acclaim, further cementing his place in the OTT space. Known for taking on varied roles, he has resonated with audiences through films like Yuva, Ludo, Bob Biswas, Manmarziyaan, and Bol Bachchan. Notably, Be Happy became a beloved title on Amazon Prime Video, thanks in part to his standout performance.

Celebrating the recognition, his team shared on social media:
"From shadows to spotlight – @juniorbachchan has done it all, and he continues to rewrite the rules of OTT stardom. Now leading the #StreamingPowerList2025 like the force he is!"

On the work front, Abhishek is set to appear in Housefull 5, continuing his streak of high-profile projects and proving that his star power remains as strong as ever.

