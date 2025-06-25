Abhishek Banerjee As An IAS Officer? Actor Teases New Role In Police Uniform

New Delhi: After receiving widespread praise for his nuanced performance in Stolen, actor Abhishek Banerjee has once again sparked curiosity among fans and film enthusiasts. The actor recently shared a story on Instagram, where he was seen grinning ear to ear while posing in a crisp police uniform. The image instantly caught the attention of his followers, prompting many to wonder: Is fan-favourite "Jana" about to take on a hard-hitting cop role?

While there has been no official announcement from Abhishek himself, a source close to the development revealed, “Yes, Abhishek will be seen playing a cop on screen soon. He looked absolutely dashing in the uniform, and the look really suits him. It's a different shade for him, and audiences are going to love it.”

Abhishek Banerjee, known for his versatility and ability to dive deep into complex characters, seems to be exploring new territory with this intense and layered role. The project, still tightly under wraps, is expected to be announced soon.

Whether this marks a full-blown foray into police procedurals or a one-off dramatic turn, fans are eager to see the actor embrace an authoritative avatar.

Abhishek was last seen in Stolen, directed by Karan Tejpal, which also featured Mia Maelzer, Harish Khanna, and Sahidur Rahaman in pivotal roles.

The critically acclaimed film was backed by Anurag Kashyap, Kiran Rao, Nikkhil Advani, and Vikramaditya Motwane. It had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in 2023 and received a special mention at the Zurich Film Festival.