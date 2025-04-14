Abhishek Banerjee Expresses Excitement for Stree 3, Becomes Key Part of Four Major Bollywood Franchises

New Delhi: Stree fame actor Abhishek Banerjee recently expressed his excitement about the upcoming Stree 3 and his involvement in four major Bollywood franchises set to dominate the big screen in the coming years.

Banerjee has risen to fame in just six years, becoming a cornerstone of some of Bollywood’s biggest cinematic universes. He's also become a fan-favorite for his versatility and impeccable comic timing.

His role as Jana in Stree (2018) became an instant hit with audiences. The film’s massive success kickstarted a franchise, now expanding with Stree 2 and the recently announced Stree 3.

He is also part of the Bhediya universe, another horror-comedy hit. With Bhediya 2 officially announced, Banerjee’s presence in this growing cinematic world is firmly cemented. His performances in both franchises have been critically acclaimed and loved by audiences, making his return highly anticipated.

On the OTT front, Banerjee’s role in the gritty series Mirzapur added depth to his acting portfolio. Now, with the franchise evolving into a full-length film, he is set to reprise his role—bridging the gap between digital storytelling and theatrical cinema.

In the comedy space, Banerjee delivered standout moments in Dream Girl and Dream Girl 2, effortlessly complementing Ayushmann Khurrana’s lead. With both films achieving major box office success, his return in the potential Dream Girl 3 feels inevitable.

Commenting on this milestone, Abhishek Banerjee shared, “I’m grateful for the opportunity to be part of such iconic franchises that have captured the imagination of audiences. It’s exciting to reprise roles that are so close to my heart and to explore new stories within these universes.”

With Stree 2, Bhediya 2, Mirzapur: The Film, and possibly Dream Girl 3, Abhishek Banerjee has become the face of modern Bollywood franchises.