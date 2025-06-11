Abhishek Banerjee Nearly Walked Out Of Stolen Due To Creative Differences With Producer Gaurav Dhingra

New Delhi: Abhishek Banerjee, who has been garnering praise for his gripping performance in Stolen, recently opened up about a tense moment during the film’s pre-production that nearly saw him exit the project. In a candid revelation, Banerjee shared that his creative disagreements with producer Gaurav Dhingra almost pushed him to walk away—despite also serving as the film’s executive producer.

“When I first read the script, I loved the story and the character,” Banerjee explained. “But I felt some emotional beats in the character arc needed deeper exploration. I’m an actor who needs to fully believe in the character I’m playing. If I don’t feel it in my gut, I can’t give my best.”

What followed was a heated back-and-forth between him and Dhingra. “We had a pretty intense argument,” Banerjee recalled. “I wasn’t being difficult—I just believed that if we were aiming to create something truly memorable, we had to resolve these issues before the cameras rolled.”

The turning point came when Dhingra took an extraordinary step: “Instead of letting it slide, Gaurav flew down to Delhi after hearing I was attending an event. He came there, sat down with me in person, and we talked it out. He heard me out, point by point, with patience and respect.”

That honest conversation changed everything. “There were no egos in the room,” Banerjee said. “Just a shared goal to make the best film possible. That’s what great collaborations are built on—creative tension that leads to clarity, trust, and better storytelling. Gaurav going the extra mile made all the difference. Two days later, we were on set.”

With Stolen now trending on Prime Video and winning over audiences, Banerjee’s behind-the-scenes account highlights the power of open dialogue and mutual respect in filmmaking. What could have ended in a fallout instead became the foundation for a powerful creative partnership—and a film that’s now resonating with viewers worldwide.