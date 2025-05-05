Abhishek Banerjee Rings In 40th Birthday On 'Baaghi Bechare' Set With Pratik Gandhi And Faisal Malik

Mumbai: Actor Abhishek Banerjee is set to have a working 40th birthday on Monday as he will be shooting for his upcoming film “Baaghi Bechare”.

Abhishek shared, "I couldn’t have asked for a better birthday gift than to have a working one starting shoot of Baaghi Bechare. Looking forward to working with such incredible talents like Pratik and Faisal, under the direction of our director, Sumit”.

The film, written and directed by Sumit Purohit, who has previously written came 1992 – The Harshad Mehta Story. Apart from Abhishek, the film also stars Pratik Gandhi and Panchayat fame Faisal Khan. The project is being backed by the makers of Mirzapur.

Apart from this project, 2025 is an exciting year for Abhishek with several other projects that are set to release this year including Stolen, Mahasangam, Rana Naidu Season 2.

On the acting front, Abhishek was last seen on screen in “Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank” directed by Amar Kaushik. It is the fourth instalment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe and serves as the sequel to the movie Stree, which released in 2018.

The film also stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana as a group of friends who must defeat Sarkata, a headless malevolent entity abducting the women of Chanderi.

The film titled ‘Baaghi Bechare’ is a satire. As per ‘Variety’, ‘Panchayat’ standout Faisal Malik, who succinctly describes the project as part of “this transformative phase of Indian cinema”.

Talking about the project, Pratik had said: “It’s refreshing to be part of a film rooted in genuine artistic collaboration and craft. There’s a rare freedom in working without the usual market pressures. As an actor, being in such an ecosystem is truly inspiring. You feel a responsibility to support it and be a part of its journey”.